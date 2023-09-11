Starting safety Javon Bullard is dealing with an ankle injury, and head coach Kirby Smart is unsure about his status for Saturday's game against South Carolina (3:30 p.m., CBS).

“I have not seen Javon yet because of the Sunday being off. And then today coming in, he will not practice today. I do know that. But as far as where he is, probably won't know until Wednesday's practice whether he's going to be able to go or not," Smart said. "We've had guys in that position with that similar injury being able to play. But I really have no clue until we approach the week.”

Bullard suffered the injury early in the first quarter last week against Ball State. He later returned to the sideline with a boot on his left foot.

Junior David Daniel-Sisavanh replaced Bullard and played safety for the majority of the remaining time in the game.

In other injury news, Smart said that redshirt freshman defensive lineman Christen Miller, but said "he's fine" after suffering a cervical sprain in his neck.

The Bulldogs are already without defensive end Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, who had surgery on his foot last week.

In regard to wide receiver Ladd McConkey, Smart said the junior remains day-to-day. "He's trying to get back," Smart said.

The good news is running back Daijun Edwards (MCL) is apparently ready to play.

“Yeah, we expect Daijun to go. Like I said, he could have gone last week, the week before that. We're just trying to go from 80 to 90 to 100 percent. We think he's going to be closer to that," Smart said. "I can't say what he's at. But he certainly felt good enough to go Saturday. So I think -- having him back helps tremendously.”