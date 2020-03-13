The University of Georgia recently sent out a memo on Thursday to its faculty and staff regarding a new policy for anyone who traveled outside of the United States over UGA's spring break. It outlines a mandatory self-quarantine procedure upon returning, regardless of health status. This policy applies to students as well This memo was forwarded to Georgia Bulldogs coaches and staff. The memo reads in part: "If you have traveled anywhere outside of the United States over Spring Break, you MUST NOT return to a UGA campus or facility." "Anyone who has traveled internationally in the past 14 days MUST self-quarantine until you have been asymptomatic for a period of 14 days from the date of entering/re-entering the United States."



Kirby Smart is expected to have to self-quarantine under new mandatory guidelines for any UGA coach or player who traveled internationally, regardless of health status.

According to social media posts, it is believed that Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, a few of his assistant coaches, and a number of Georgia Bulldogs players spent part of Spring Break outside the United States. It appears they will now have to self-quarantine. Smart is believed to have traveled to Costa Rica during his Spring Break, per photos posted to Instagram by his wife Mary Beth Smart. Such travel would subject him to the new quarantine policy. Quite a few Georgia football players appeared also to have traveled outside the country over Spring Break, per their social media posts. "The policy stands for all employees," UGA athletic director Greg McGarity told UGASports. He confirmed it also applies to all students. It's his understanding that the new policy is part of a new federal policy coming soon from President Donald Trump's administration. McGarity could not confirm which players and coaches will have to quarantine themselves, as doing so would be a violation of HIPPA. This, of course, does not mean that any of the players or coaches affected actually have tested positive for COVID-19. Rather, this is an attempt to slow the potential spread of the coronavirus. This new policy requires all players and coaches, regardless of their health status, to self-quarantine. The likely quarantine should not affect recruiting, as the NCAA has already banned in-person visits until March 30. That was extended on Friday to April 15. The Bulldogs were slated to start spring camp on Tuesday, but McGarity announced earlier that camp has been postponed for the time being.



UGA defensive coordinator Dan Lanning apparently spent part of Spring Break in Nassau.