As expected, the start of Georgia’s spring practice has been delayed as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Athletic director Greg McGarity made the announcement Friday on 960 The Ref, later telling UGASports via text that, due to the University System of Georgia’s decision to suspend instruction at all institutions for the two weeks, all activity on campus will be suspended for that time.

There will be no new news until the two-week period expires. At that time, all plans will be re-evaluated.

Spring practice was set to get underway Tuesday. There is currently no word on whether the annual G-Day game, set for April 18, will be played, or if the game will be delayed.

Georgia officials later sent out an update stating there will be no team activities during the two weeks and Wednesday’s Pro Day, and the annual Coaches Clinic set for the end of the month will not take place.

This comes on the heels of Thursday’s announcements by the NCAA and SEC that sent shockwaves through the college sports world.

The NCAA announced it was canceling the remaining winter and spring championships, including the college baseball and softball World Series, while the SEC announced it was canceling the men’s basketball tournament, suspending all on-campus events until March 30, when it will be re-evaluated whether it will be safe to resume competition.