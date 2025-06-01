Kirby Smart reveals why Georgia-Florida won't be home-and-home

Despite having played and now coached in the rivalry, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has been an outspoken supporter of seeing the Georgia-Florida game moved into a home-and-home series.

After a recent contract signed by both universities last November, a home-and-home series will not happen until 2032 at the earliest. That is despite Jacksonville's EverBank Stadium being set to undergo renovations, which will see Georgia and Florida play in Atlanta in 2026, then Tampa in 2027. The game will then return to Jacksonville in 2028 following the renovations.

Smart recently discussed why the game wouldn't be played on the college campuses for those two years during a recent interview with SiriusXM.

"That was an AD decision," Smart said. "It ultimately came based on money. And, you know, the Mercedes and Tampa both ponied up and made really good financial offers."

Smart's acknowledgment that he wasn't involved in the decision leaves open for speculation whether he would have wanted it to be played on each school's campus.

However, instead, the decision for Atlanta to host the game in 2026 will see each school earn $7.5 million from the Atlanta Falcons' owner, Arthur Blank's company, AMB Sports and Entertainment, according to Marc Weiszer of the Athens Banner-Herald. That will be in addition to another $1.5 million that each school will receive from the city of Jacksonville in 2026 and 2027.

Then, when the game returns to its 90-year home of Jacksonville in 2028, both schools will be paid $10 million by Jacksonville.

The 2025 matchup between Georgia and Florida will be the last in Jacksonville until 2028. Georgia is the winner of the last four games in the rivalry, while Smart boasts a record of 7-2 versus the Gators.