Zamir White’s recovery from the ACL he tore late last year is going just fine, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart confirmed during Tuesday’s press conference to preview the start of spring ball.

Although White won’t participate in team drills this spring after suffering the injury in the state playoffs late last season, the early enrollee has been in Athens ever since and, according to Smart, has every intention of being back on the field as soon as he can.

Just don't ask him exactly when that will be. ACL injuries typically take approximately nine months to a year to heal following surgery.

"That’s hard for me to answer because I’m not a doctor and I don’t know," Smart said. "He looks good right now, he’s progressing along, he’s maybe ahead of where we expected him to be. But to say he’s going to be ready fall camp ready to go, I don’t know that."

The nation’s top-ranked running back from 2017 according to Rivals.com, White enjoyed an amazing season before suffering the injury, rushing for 2,086 yards and 34 touchdowns in 11 games, averaging 14.1 yards per carry.

Georgia also signed five-star running back James Cook, but he won’t arrive in Athens until May with the rest of Georgia’s freshman class.

"When you guys get to see him out there he’ll probably be doing some individual drills, you make your own assessment," Smart said. "That’s the challenge for us, not knowing where he’s going to be, and also the health of our three current backs coming out of spring practice."

In the meantime, sophomore D’Andre Swift figures to be the feature back for the Bulldogs after the graduation of Nick Chubb and Sony Michel, with Elijah Holyfield and Brian Herrien handling the reps at running back for the Bulldogs this spring.