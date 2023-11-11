Brock Bowers’ return to the field for Saturday night’s game just 26 days removed from TightRope surgery didn’t come as a surprise to teammates or head coach Kirby Smart.

Just how badly he wanted to play, however, wasn’t truly known until Smart’s post-game press conference, following the Bulldogs' 52-17 rout of No. 9 Ole Miss.

After Bowers suffered the injury on Oct. 14 at Vanderbilt, Smart told reporters that “people,” presumably sports agents, actually called and suggested to the tight end that he “take the rest of the year off” to protect his health for next year’s NFL draft.

“People called him and told him that. Those people will not be representing him, I can promise you that because all it did was piss him off,” Smart said. “He said ‘Coach, I’ve had people call me and say I shouldn’t play. That just drives me crazy, and makes me want to play more to prove them wrong. Why am I in this game if I’m not going to come back and play?’”

Play, he did.

So much for the notion that Bowers would only play a handful of reps or perhaps even be a decoy for Georgia Saturday night against Ole Miss.

He did a lot more than that, playing the entire game, catching three passes for 34 yards and one of Carson Beck’s two touchdown passes.

“He’s not risking millions, guys. He’s got the opportunity to get more millions,” Smart said. “The NFL knows people heal. They have tons of those injuries in the NFL, and all he did was stamp himself as a warrior and said I’m going to practice Tuesday in front of 15 scouts. He said I’m going to practice on Wednesday in front of 12 scouts, and all of a sudden, I’m going oh my God, he’s got a chance to move up, because of who he is.”

The fact Bowers was dressed out at all would give the Bulldogs a welcome boost even if he had not played.