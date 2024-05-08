Kirby Smart doesn’t know if the SEC will adjust its intraconference transfer rule to allow players to leave for other league schools after the spring.

But he hopes not.

Currently, players can transfer to other SEC programs, but they must be in the transfer portal before Feb. 1.

“I’d be comfortable with that rule being permanent,” Smart told reporters Wednesday in Hoover, Alabama, at the Celebrity Pro-Am golf tournament.

“I think it’s important that we’re not fighting each other’s rosters in the springtime. I don’t think it’s good for our league,” Smart said. “It’s probably good for other leagues because I’ve had a couple of other coaches from other leagues tell me they hope we keep it that way because it gives them a chance to gain SEC players.”

The current rule has been in place since June of 2021.

Although opponents of the rule claim it puts SEC schools looking to improve their rosters at a disadvantage, Smart doesn’t see it that way.

“I don’t see it as a disadvantage because we keep our players,” Smart said during a two-minute visit Wednesday morning with the media.

In other news:

…Smart was asked if he’s met new Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer: “I don’t know much about Kalen. I’ve been in a couple of meetings with him, SEC head coaches' meetings. It’s been great getting to know him, shared some thoughts with him during those meetings that we all share in our little family, and he seems to be a great guy.”

…If he ever thought a head coach at Georgia would be making $13 million a year: “Absolutely not. Coaches over the years have paved the way, Bobby Bowden, Mickey Andrews, Joe Kines, all the guys who shaped my career and how hard they worked and what they did, I never thought it would have happened."

…Smart on Georgia’s use of the transfer portal: “It’s been great. We haven’t really been that active in it. We retain our roster and worry about the roster we’ve got.”

…On why Smart added Arizona State quarterback transfer Jaden Rashada: “We had three (scholarship) quarterbacks, and you always want to have four. That’s the goal, and we’re excited to have him.”