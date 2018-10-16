As expected, Kirby Smart spent considerable time answering questions about quarterbacks Jake Fromm and Justin Fields during Tuesday’s post-practice interview session at the Butts-Mehre Building.

However, for those wondering if more playing time might be in the offing for Fields following Saturday’s 36-16 loss to LSU, Georgia’s head coach isn’t saying.

“Justin’s growing. He’s getting better each and every day. I think his maturity is getting better. In the meeting room, he’s picking things up; he’s developing,” Smart said. “He’s certainly eager to get that opportunity. He continues to progress, do things in practice, and get his opportunity in the games. We’re never closing that door completely at all, because we’ve got to play the guy that gives us the best chance to win.”

After Fromm struggled in Georgia’s 36-16 loss to LSU last Saturday in Baton Rouge, calls for Smart and offensive coordinator Jim Chaney to finally give Fields an extended look have been loud and clear.

From your average Joe Fan, to former Bulldogs like linebacker Amarlo Herrera and celebrities like Quavo of Migos, folks haven’t been shy about taking to Social Media to voice their opinion on Georgia’s current quarterback situation.

Smart, on the other hand, isn’t worried what’s being said outside the walls of the Butts-Mehre Building.

“I don’t know what’s being made [of all this]. That’s the thing. Maybe you guys are making a big deal. It’s not to me. I don’t listen to that. The world we live in, we have to look at the field, we have to look at the practice, we’ve got to look at what’s best for our team, and whoever gives our team the best chance to win is what we’ll decide to do,” Smart said. “I’m not going to be influenced by outside forces on who to play or what to do.”

Smart acknowledged what most already knew—Saturday wasn’t the best of efforts for Fromm.

The sophomore completed only 16 of 34 passes for 209 yards with two interceptions. He did throw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Riley Ridley, but the game was already decided.