Kickoff countdown: Who wore it best? #99
UGASports is counting down the days until the Bulldogs’ 2024 season opener. For each day in our countdown, we will reveal our opinion of the best player in Georgia football’s history to wear that particular jersey number.
With 99 days before kickoff, UGASports selects Jordan Davis as the best Georgia player to wear jersey number 99.
#99 JORDAN DAVIS
Position: Defensive Tackle
Hometown (High School): Charlotte, NC (Mallard Creek)
Height/Weight: 6-6, 340
Lettered: 2018-2021
Stats: 91 tackles, 7 sacks, 5.5 other tackles for loss, 30 quarterback pressures, 1 pass broken up, 1 blocked kick, and 1 touchdown scored in 47 games/33 starts.
Career: A jovial, bigger-than-life giant, Davis twice earned All-SEC recognition while becoming just the 10th different Georgia player in history to earn unanimous first-team All-American status (2021). Also in his senior year, Davis became just the second Bulldog ever to receive the Outland Trophy (college football’s best interior lineman) and the second to receive the Chuck Bednarik Award (college football’s best defensive player). On Senior Day against Charleston Southern, he began the game’s scoring with an early 1-yard plunge for a touchdown. Davis finished 9th in the 2021 Heisman Trophy voting, the highest a Georgia player had finished in the trophy's voting in 23 years. The Philadelphia Eagles selected him as the 13th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.
#99 Honorable Mention: Charles Johnson, DE (2004-2006); Jake Richardson, DG (1982-1985)