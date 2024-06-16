Position: Defensive Tackle

Hometown (High School): Tuscumbia, AL (Deshler)

Height/Weight: 6-3, 215

Lettered: 1964-1966

Career: George Patton was an All-State quarterback in the state of Alabama, passing for 14 touchdown passes his senior season before moving on to the University of Georgia. Patton was a quarterback as well for the Bullpup freshmen team before newly hired Vince Dooley switched him to defense in 1964. He dominated from game one as he constantly was a bother for Joe Namath and the Crimson Tide in that season's opener. Patton tormented quarterbacks throughout his collegiate career such as Steve Spurrier and the Gators during his senior seasonmas well as many opposing quartterbacks in between. He was named All-SEC three times while at Georgia as well as All-American in 1965 and 1966. Patton was the team captain in 1966 as the Bulldogs captured the SEC (the first conference title for Dooley). Nicknamed the “General," Patton's career came full circle as he came in at quarterback late in the 1966 Cotton Bowl win against SMU. He was 0-for-3 passing, but did have a 16-yard run.

Honorable Mention: Tim Morrison