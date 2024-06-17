UGASports is counting down the days until the Bulldogs’ 2024 season opener. For each day in our countdown, we will reveal our opinion of the best player in Georgia football’s history to wear that particular jersey number.

Position: Offensive Lineman

Hometown (High School): East Point, Georgia (Tri-Cities HS)

Height/Weight: 6-5, 320

Lettered: 1997-2000

Stats: Started 35 career games, including 33 consecutive, along Georgia’s offensive line—9 at right guard (1998), 2 at center (1998), and 24 at left tackle (1999-2000).

Career: Long before serving his current role as UGA football’s Director of Player Development, Jonas Jennings was the first recruit to verbally commit to Georgia when Jim Donnan replaced Ray Goff as head coach in 1996. After playing primarily a reserve role as a redshirt freshman in 1997, Jennings started at right guard for the Bulldogs as a sophomore before taking over for the departed Matt Stinchcomb at the all-important left tackle spot, where he started every game of the 1999 and 2000 seasons. Elected one of the team’s permanent offensive captains as a senior, Jennings was recognized that season as "the heart and soul" of the Georgia offense, according to teammate Curt McGill; Doug Marrone’s "ace in the hole," according to the Bulldogs’ offensive line coach; and “without question the most versatile lineman that I've ever coached from the standpoint that he has played all three positions (tackle, guard, center),” Donnan said. “And he's a good enough athlete that he could play tight end if we needed him to,” the head coach added. For the 2000 season, Jennings was the only Georgia offensive player named first-team All-SEC as voted by the AP or Coaches. He appeared in the Senior Bowl and was a third-round draft pick by the Buffalo Bills in the 2001 NFL Draft.

#75 Honorable Mention: OT- Mack Guest (1976-1978); OL- Fernando Velasco (2003-04, 2006-07); OT- Scott Adams (1985-1988)