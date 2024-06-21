Kickoff countdown: Who wore it best? #71
UGASports is counting down the days until the Bulldogs’ 2024 season opener. For each day in our countdown, we will reveal our opinion of the best player in Georgia history to wear that particular jersey number.
With 71 days before kickoff, UGASports selects Andrew Thomas as the best Georgia player to wear jersey number 71.
#71 ANDREW THOMAS
Position: Offensive Tackle
Hometown (High School): Lithonia, Georgia (Pace Academy)
Height/Weight: 6-5, 320
Lettered: 2017-2019
Stats: 41 games/41 starts (26 starts at left tackle, 15 starts at right tackle)
Career: Considered one of the top offensive linemen in UGA history, Andrew Thomas started every game of his true freshman year at right tackle before starting at left tackle in 2018 and 2019. Recognized as a first-team Freshman All-American in 2017, Thomas earned first-team All-American honors as a sophomore and junior, including as a unanimous selection in 2019. In the process, he became just the 14th two-time First Team All-American at Georgia, including only the second offensive tackle to earn the distinction (along with Matt Stinchcomb, 1997-1998). That same junior season, Thomas was elected one of Georgia’s two permanent team captains. He also received the SEC’s Jacob’s Blocking Trophy, UGA’s first winner of the award in 21 years. Selected by the New York Giants, Thomas was the No. 4 overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, the highest a Georgia offensive lineman has ever been drafted to date.
#71 Honorable Mention: OT- Adam Meadows (1993-1996); OL- Cordy Glenn (2008-2011); OT- Alec Millen (1991-1992); OT- John Theus (2012-2015)
#71 Thomas reached the final eight of our DAWG of the DECADE Tournament in 2020: