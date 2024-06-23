Kickoff countdown: Who wore it best? #69
UGASports is counting down the days until the Bulldogs’ 2024 season opener. For each day in our countdown, we will reveal the best player in Georgia history to wear that particular jersey number.
UGASports selects Jamaree Salyer as the best Georgia player to wear No. 69.
#69 JAMAREE SALYER
Position: Offensive Tackle
Hometown (High School): Atlanta, Georgia (Pace Academy)
Height/Weight: 6-4, 325
Lettered: 2018-2021
Stats: 47 games/23 starts (21 at left tackle, 2 at right tackle)
Career: The No. 9 overall prospect in the 2018 class, Jamaree Salyer served primarily as a backup his first two seasons at Georgia before taking over in 2020 for the revered Andrew Thomas as the Bulldogs’ starting left tackle. Salyer was elected as one of the team’s two permanent offensive captains for that season and the following national championship campaign of 2021. For each of those two seasons, he also earned All-SEC honors. In addition, Salyer was recognized by the AFCA as a Second Team All-American in 2021 and participated in the Senior Bowl. The Los Angeles Chargers selected him as a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
#69 Honorable Mention: OG- Mack Burroughs (1984-1987); OG- Tate Ratledge (2021-2023); OG- Tim Callaway (1967-1969)