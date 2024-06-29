Kickoff countdown: Who wore it best? #63
UGASports is counting down the days until the Bulldogs’ 2024 season opener. For each day in our countdown, we will reveal our opinion of the best player in Georgia football’s history to wear that particular jersey number.
With 63 days before kickoff, UGASports selects Edgar Chandler as the best Georgia player to wear jersey number 63.
#63 EDGAR CHANDLER
Position: Offensive Lineman
Hometown (High School): Cedartown, Georgia (Cedartown HS)
Height/Weight: 6-1, 222
Lettered: 1965-1967
Career: Hailing from Cedartown, Georgia, Edgar Chandler was a member of head coach Vince Dooley’s first recruiting class of 1964 and was ultimately a three-year starter at right tackle for the Bulldogs from 1965 to 1967. Considered quicker than many of the backs he blocked for during his Georgia career, Chandler was recognized as a First Team All-American in 1966, and a consensus First Team All-American in 1967. To date, he is one of only 17 Georgia players in history named First Team All-American for at least two seasons. Upon his departure from the school, it was said Chandler was Georgia’s “most decorated” football player since Charley Trippi from more than 20 years before, and likely the “finest blocking lineman” in the history of Bulldogs’ football. Appearing in three postseason all-star games, Chandler was selected No. 86 overall by the Buffalo Bills in the 1968 NFL Draft.
#63 Honorable Mention: C- Sedrick Van Pran (2020-2023); OG- Randy Johnson (1973-1975); C- Todd Wheeler (1985-1988); OL-DL Mike Weaver (1981-1984)
Presented by Bob Hope, the 1967 FWAA All-American team, including Georgia's Chandler (around 1:53 mark):