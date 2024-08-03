UGASports is counting down the days until the Bulldogs’ 2024 season opener. For each day in our countdown, we will reveal our opinion of the best player in Georgia history to wear that particular jersey number.

Position: Guard

Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida

Height/Weight: 5-9, 210

Lettered: 1944-1947

Career: Herb St. John played guard on both offense and defense during the 1940s for the University of Georgia, excelling at both. St. John's head coach, Wally Butts, once said that he was built like a fireplug and twice as durable, rugged, aggressive, quick and intelligent. He was named All-SEC in all four seasons for the Bulldogs and helped lead Georgia to an undefeated season in 1946 and a share of the national championship. St. John was also named All-American that season as well.

Post-UGA Career: St. John played two seasons professionally for the Brooklyn Dodgers and Chicago Hornets (football teams back then). After that he began a life as an educator. St. John spent 40 years teaching and coaching. He coached football and track at both Manchester and Perry. St. John's track team won a state title in 1962 and his football team went 115-72-7 in his 19 seasons. He was named Coach of the Year six times. From 1961-1969, St. John was Perry's assistant principal. He was named Houston County's director of transportation and maintenance in 1969 until his retirement in 1987.

St. John was inducted into Georgia's Circle of Honor in 2004 and into the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame in 2008.

St. John passed away in 2011 at the age of 85.

#28 Honorable Mention: Aaron Chubb, Jasper Sanks