#14 TERRY HOAGE

Position: Roverback

Hometown (High School): Huntsville, TX (Huntsville)

Height/Weight: 6-3, 205

Lettered: 1980-1983

Stats: 223 tackles,14 interceptions, 10 sacks, five blocked kicks

Career: Terry Hoage was selected as the UGASports' No. 14 over a plethora of skilled quarterbacks who all had big games for the University of Georgia. Hoage was born in Ames, Iowa before moving to Texas at a young age. Hoage was part of that famed 1980 signing class with Herschel Walker. Vince Dooley once said , "We signed the most highly-recruited player in college football... but we also signed the least-recruited player in the country" when talking about Hoage. He started his Bulldog career slowly. He was on the scout team and did not play in any of the games during the regular season. In December, he practiced on the special teams unit and was excelling in blocking kicks. He ended up playing in the Sugar Bowl against Notre Dame and blocked a crucial field goal early on in the contest. As a sophomore, he ended up with 54 tackles. In 1982, Hoage had 102 tackles and led the nation with 12 interceptions in one season. It is still the most by a player in a single season in SEC and Georgia history. He had three in the game against Vanderbilt which is still tied for the most in a game by a Dawg. He excelled as a senior, but was often hurt and his numbers were down. He amassed 67 tackles, three blocked field goals (two vs. Clemson) and two interceptions, but he played just eight games (starting just five). He suffered from ankle and knee injuries. Dooley had another famous quote about Hoage. "He was the best defensive player I have ever coached and maybe the best one I have ever seen." Hoage would end up finishing fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting that season. He was named All-American in both 1982 and 1983. His 14 career interceptions are tied for third all-time in Georgia history. In 2000, he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Hoage also had a 3.7 GPA and majored in genetics.

#14 Honorable Mention: David Greene, Kirby Moore, James Jackson, Mike Bobo, Joe Cox, Hutson Mason