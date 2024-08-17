PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTZSUlZUWFk2R1onLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Kickoff Countdown: Who wore it best? #14

Dave McMahon • UGASports
Staff
@dave_mc_stats

UGASports is counting down the days until the Bulldogs’ 2024 season opener. For each day in our countdown, we will reveal our opinion of the best player in Georgia history to wear that particular jersey number.

We select Terry Hoage as the best Georgia player to wear jersey No. 14.

Courtesy: UGA Athletics
Courtesy: UGA Athletics
#14 TERRY HOAGE

Position: Roverback

Hometown (High School): Huntsville, TX (Huntsville)

Height/Weight: 6-3, 205

Lettered: 1980-1983

Stats: 223 tackles,14 interceptions, 10 sacks, five blocked kicks

Career: Terry Hoage was selected as the UGASports' No. 14 over a plethora of skilled quarterbacks who all had big games for the University of Georgia. Hoage was born in Ames, Iowa before moving to Texas at a young age. Hoage was part of that famed 1980 signing class with Herschel Walker. Vince Dooley once said , "We signed the most highly-recruited player in college football... but we also signed the least-recruited player in the country" when talking about Hoage. He started his Bulldog career slowly. He was on the scout team and did not play in any of the games during the regular season. In December, he practiced on the special teams unit and was excelling in blocking kicks. He ended up playing in the Sugar Bowl against Notre Dame and blocked a crucial field goal early on in the contest. As a sophomore, he ended up with 54 tackles. In 1982, Hoage had 102 tackles and led the nation with 12 interceptions in one season. It is still the most by a player in a single season in SEC and Georgia history. He had three in the game against Vanderbilt which is still tied for the most in a game by a Dawg. He excelled as a senior, but was often hurt and his numbers were down. He amassed 67 tackles, three blocked field goals (two vs. Clemson) and two interceptions, but he played just eight games (starting just five). He suffered from ankle and knee injuries. Dooley had another famous quote about Hoage. "He was the best defensive player I have ever coached and maybe the best one I have ever seen." Hoage would end up finishing fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting that season. He was named All-American in both 1982 and 1983. His 14 career interceptions are tied for third all-time in Georgia history. In 2000, he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Hoage also had a 3.7 GPA and majored in genetics.

#14 Honorable Mention: David Greene, Kirby Moore, James Jackson, Mike Bobo, Joe Cox, Hutson Mason

Most Interceptions in a Single Season by a Georgia Bulldog
Season Interceptions

Terry Hoage

1982

12

Jake Scott

1968

10

Ben Smith

1989

10

Jeff Sanchez

1982

9

Eli Maricich

1948

8

Jeff Hipp

1980

8

Bacarri Rambo

2011

8
