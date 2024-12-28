Key Points from Mike Bobo's December 28 press conference

• Bobo said when you’ve coached as long as he has, you go through things. Regarding the dropped passes, said he just reminds receivers to use their fundamentals. Said sometimes it’s a confidence thing, like his short puts.

• Bobo said Gunner Stockton has approached his role as a starter the same he has the entire season. Said he might not have had the same mindset last year. Said he’s done an excellent job. Said the offense will be centered around what he does well.

• Bobo said at halftime of the SEC Championship, Stockton remained calm, and the team did not know until they returned to the field that he would be going in.

• Bobo said the extra time was extremely beneficial. Said the entire offense went back to the basics.

• Bobo said Arian Smith has not lost his confidence. Said he’s on the field for a reason and he has an impact, whether he’s making catches or not.

• Bobo said Ryan Puglisi and Jaden Rashada continue to get more reps. Said they have to be ready. Said both are rising to the standards that have been set.

• On Carson Beck, acknowledged his stats aren’t as good as last year, but noted he quarterbacked the team that won the SEC Championship and put the team in the position it is now.

• Bobo joked he was not able to enjoy any of his son Drew’s success. Said he was upset. Said he was glad he didn’t screw it up because “You’d have two Bobos to yell at.”

• Bobo said told Gunner Stockton he just needs to be Gunner Stockton, not Carson Beck, not Stetson Bennett, not Mike Bobo, not Kirby Smart.

• Bobo on the running game. “I could tell you reasons why we haven't run the football (consistently), but they'd all be excuses. We've got to find ways to move the ball on the ground."