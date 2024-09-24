Georgia head coach Kirby Smart met with the media after practice on September 24. Here are the key points from what Smart said in advance of this weekend's game with Alabama.

Defensive lineman Warren Brinson has continued to practice, and Smart feels good about his potential to play. Outside linebacker Mykel Williams has been able to do a little bit, but Smart doesn't know a timeline. Smart said he has looked good and taken some light reps. Tuesday was his first day really getting out there. It will be close if he plays. Defensive lineman Jordan Hall is still pushing through and trying to get out to practice.

Smart said you don't have to worry about intensity in practice this week. On the contrary, he's making sure the Bulldogs don't overdo it and leave everything on the practice field.

There's no simulation for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe. Smart said he's seen him escape jams in all directions, but he also has a "bazooka" for an arm. The best way to defend it is to work hard on tackling, something Georgia has done for the past two weeks.

Smart added that every play is a "ticking time bomb" against Alabama in terms of their offense generating explosive plays. Scrambles are lethal, and the Crimson Tide thrive on off-schedule plays like that.

Smart noted that the defense needs an "11-person plan" when it comes to defending Milroe. That includes having disciplined rush lanes up front and being disciplined with your eyes in the secondary.

Center Jared Wilson has done a great job in Smart's eyes. Quarterback Carson Beck shares many of the communication responsibilities with him and can override him if needed.

Smart feels Beck has done a better job of making plays with his legs this year. There are some throws he wishes he could have back, but Smart feels he's in a good head space.

The tight end room has good depth. Oscar Delp has been beat up some, but he's been back and practicing. Lawson Luckie and Ben Yurosek have been contributing. Smart admitted that the group hasn't been asked to do much, but they have to keep getting better and contributing.