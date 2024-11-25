Key Points from Kirby Smart's November 25 press conference

Kirby Smart spoke to the media Monday afternoon to preview Friday’s game against Georgia Tech.

Below are the highlights of what he had to say.

• Coach Smart said today’s practice will be like a Tuesday on a normal week.

• Smart said this was the first time in all the years he’s been a Georgia they’ve started the week so early. Reminds the media why this rivalry is such a big deal. Excited to be at home and looking for the crowd impacting this game.

• Regarding the SEC Championship, Smart said. “My thoughts are on Georgia Tech.” Said he’s honored, but his concern is 100 percent on Georgia Tech.

• Smart said he’s talked to a lot of teams who play on Friday about the best ways to handle the short week. Said it’s a lot of stuff to be unpacked but stressed they will continue to be physical.

• Smart said Tech quarterback Aaron Philo has been sensational.

• Smart said he doesn’t remember exactly when he found out the game would be on Friday. Originally, the thought was it would not conflict with the high school playoffs. That is, until after the hurricane over the summer pushed things back.

• Smart said Brent Key is “one of the best in the country and running a program.”

• Smart knows the importance is to “strike and play physical.” That’s the key thing his players have to know before playing Friday night’s game.

• Smart said Tech’s defense has upgraded through the portal and do a great job with disguise packages.

• Smart said Christen Miller (shoulder) did not do anything yesterday. Said will find out more as the week goes on.

• Smart said Dillon Bell and Anthony Evans (both injured) are getting better. He thinks they will be “good to go.”

• Smart said Ryan Puglisi and Jaden Rashada have done a better job picking up the offense. “Both are doing a great job.”

• Smart said Tech offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner “helped make me a better coach.”

• Smart gave props to running back coach Josh Crawford, who came from Georgia Tech, for doing a great job in a running back room that’s been decimated by injuries.

• Smart said he will know more today about Branson and Roderick Robinson. Both are progressing in what they can do.