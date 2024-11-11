Key points from Dylan Fairchild's press conference

Georgia offensive lineman Dylan Fairchild met with the media on Monday. Here are the key points from his Monday press conference.

Fairchild said the offensive linemen are emphasizing "staying on track" on zone blocking plays, especially against twists and stunts.

Fairchild feels the matchup with Tennesee provides a huge chance for the offensive line to prove itself after the Ole Miss performance.

Offensive line play is mainly habitual and comes down to fundamentals in Fairchild's eyes. He feels the line has been lacking in those areas, so they will be focusing on fundamentals this week in practice.

Fairchild feels this week's urgency will come in the practice and preparation. He feels everyone has things they wish they could do differently looking back at the Ole Miss game.

Carson Beck is "positive" in terms of his leadership style. Fairchild feels Beck has done a good job of that in the face of adversity this season.

Fairchild admitted "the stats aren't what we want them to be" in regards to the run game. But he added they have played defenses who are good at stopping the run, which he feels will make the team better.