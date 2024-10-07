Key points from Dylan Fairchild's press conference

Georgia offensive lineman Dylan Fairchild met with the media on Monday. Here are the key points from his press conference.

Fairchild said the offensive line has adopted the "next man up mentality" with the injuries they're facing.

Trevor Etienne's abilities as a pass catcher "opens up a lot of doors" for the offense. Fairchild said it's good to see him finally showing it in games on Saturdays.

Fairchild said he is very proud of center Drew Bobo after his first career start. He told Bobo this offseason that there would come a day where he would be needed, and he was ready for the challenge.

The offense hasn't hit its full stride yet in Fairchild's eyes. He said the goal is to start picking things up in the middle of the season, so it's time to start heating up right now. Fairchild said the team knows that there's only a certain number of games guaranteed, and the team knows that nothing is given to them beyond that.