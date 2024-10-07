Key points from Chaz Chambliss' Oct. 7 press conference

Linebacker Chaz Chambliss spoke to the media during Monday’s press conference to preview the game against Mississippi State.

Chambliss only spoke for approximately three minutes, but here’s what he had to say.

• Chambliss notes that his parents went to Mississippi State and half his family used to cheer for them.

• Regarding fans, Chambliss said he’s not really big into all the juice. He’s just focused on the job he has to do.

• Chambliss said the defense always wants to peak at the end. Said, “The more we play, the more trust we’re seeing.”

• Chambliss said freshman linebacker Chris Cole is like a sponge; does a lot more listening than talking.

• Chambliss said “We have goals we want to accomplish every week” but also it’s important the defense goes back and cleans up the mistakes that are being made.