Kentucky’s postgame comments about Georgia

Following top-ranked Georgia’s 30-13 victory over No. 11 Kentucky in Athens, Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops and a couple of his players addressed the media. Here's a summary of what they had to say after their loss to the Bulldogs.

…Stoops and his players claimed some of what went wrong for Kentucky was “self-inflicted.” However, they admitted Georgia had a lot to do with the Wildcats’ struggles. At least a half-dozen times during his 16-minute press conference, Stoops complimented the Bulldogs on how good a team they are.

“Where can I start other than [Georgia] is a very good football team,” Stoops started his press conference. “Let me give them the respect they deserve. Kirby [Smart] does one hell of a job.”

Stoops later added he didn’t know if there were many “great” teams in college football this season—“but I know this one we just played is [great].”

…When asked about his quarterback, junior Will Levis, having to face Georgia’s terrorizing defense, Stoops comments included the Bulldog “defense is going to make a lot of quarterbacks uneasy.” Levis completed 32 of 42 passes for two touchdowns and was not intercepted; however, he passed for only 192 yards and was sacked three times.

“I think we were able to do some things that we are going to be proud of when we look at the tape, but we definitely had opportunities to do a little more,” Levis said following the game. “But, at the end of the day, [Georgia] is the No. 1 team in the nation for a reason. All credit to them for how well they played.”