Kenny agrees to three-year extension

Sean Kenny will remain Georgia’s pitching coach after agreeing to a three-year extension, sources confirmed Tuesday to UGASports.

An official announcement is expected soon.

Kenny’s name had come up as a possible addition for the new staffs at LSU and Texas A&M, but the Michigan native wanted to stay in Athens. The Georgia athletic department has apparently made sure that will happen.

Two summers ago, the San Francisco Giants targeted Kenny for the same role.

Kenny’s role with the Bulldogs and their pitching staff cannot be overstressed.

In his first year with the Bulldogs in 2018, Kenny helped Georgia post its finest season in a decade. Georgia went 39-21 overall, 18-12 in the SEC, earned a No. 8 national seed for the NCAA Tournament and advanced to the NCAA Athens Regional Final. Georgia's team ERA of 3.97 was 1.05 runs lower compared to the 2017 squad, and the staff established a school record by holding opponents to a .236 batting average while tallying 532 strikeouts. Also, the Bulldogs’ 18 saves ranked third best in school history.

The 2019 season saw the Bulldogs set school records for strikeouts in a season with 601 and an opponent's batting average of .200 that was the lowest in the SEC. Also, the squad's 3.24 ERA was the second best in school history, trailing only the 1958 team mark of 2.97. Additionally, the team tallied 19 saves and allowed just 235 runs, both marks that ranked second best in school history.

Georgia was poised to have another memorable season in 2020 when the campaign ended after 18 games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bulldogs finished the year ranked as high as No. 2 nationally with a 14-4 record. The pitching staff had a 2.52 ERA and held opponents to a .206 batting average.

This past spring, the Bulldogs lost four of their top five pitchers during the year, with freshmen accounting for 52 percent of the starts and 44 percent of the innings pitched.

Still, the staff held opponents to a .226 batting average and tallied 570 strikeouts. Both of those marks rank second best in school history.

The Bulldogs went 8-14 against top 10-ranked teams, including winning a road series over No. 1 Vanderbilt, which marked the Commodores' only home series loss. Freshman Jaden Woods was named a Freshman All-American by Perfect Game/Rawlings, along with Freshman All-SEC by the league coaches.

Also under Kenny, junior third baseman/closer Aaron Schunk, a second-round draft pick of the Colorado Rockies, was named the 2019 John Olerud Award recipient as the nation's top two-way player by the College Baseball Foundation. Schunk and Hancock were consensus All-America selections to highlight the Bulldog individual honors.

A total of eight Bulldogs were selected in the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft, with six opting to turn professional and another signing a free agent contract. Pitcher Tony Locey, a third-round pick of the St. Louis Cardinals, went 11-2 to become Georgia's first 11-game winner since 1990. Pitcher Tim Elliott, a fourth-round pick of the Seattle Mariners, made the Academic All-District team from Google Cloud/CoSIDA, while pitcher Zac Kristofak was taken in the 14th round by the Los Angeles Angels. Also of note, Emerson Hancock (2020 first round, Seattle) and Cole Wilcox (2020 third round, San Diego) garnered USA Collegiate National Team summer invitations.