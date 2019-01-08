As thoughts slowly start to drift towards the 2019 football campaign, the Georgia Bulldogs can certainly take comfort that Jordan Davis will be back to help anchor the defensive line.

Just a sophomore, Davis proved to be one of the team’s bigger surprises before a lower back injury knocked him out of the Sugar Bowl against Texas.

A former three-star performer out of Mallard Creek High in Charlotte, N.C., Davis wasn’t the most touted member of Georgia’s 2018 freshman class, but one could argue that he may have been the most valuable. Needing someone to step up at the nose guard position for the Bulldogs, Davis and his 6-foot-6, 320-pound frame did just that, finishing the year with 25 tackles, including 1.5 sack.

Not bad for a young man many thought would redshirt but ultimately started four games, including the SEC championship against Alabama before the injury prematurely ended his season.

Davis explained what happened.

“I had a little weight-lifting incident, but it’s not too serious,” Davis said. “We just didn’t want to risk me injuring myself even more, so they sat me down to watch the boys.”

According to Davis, the injury took place in the days following the SEC Championship.

“Yeah, I was squatting and the next thing I knew I was doing treatment in rehab,” said Davis, who was able to doing some light workouts with the team before ultimately being held out, mainly for precautionary reasons.

Looking ahead, Davis figures to be the key cog on Georgia’s defensive line, which only loses Jonathan Ledbetter and DaQuan Hawkins-Muckle.

"He's a really good football player who's athletic with a lot of upside," DL coach Tray Scott said. "I'm excited for all these guys who are coming back, and I can't wait to continue to work with them."

Linebacker Natrez Patrick said it didn’t take Davis long to make an impression. During scout team drills, Davis made his presence felt in a huge way.

“It doesn’t matter where you start, it’s about where you finish and Jordan is a guy that did a lot of scout periods for us, a couple of periods, and got better and better and better going against the first-team offense,” Patrick said. “He just kept improving, and when he came back to our field, we were like whoa. He runs every day after practice, gets extra conditioning in. He’s working his tail off.”

Davis admits he had to put a lot of work in before he ultimately got on the field.

When he arrived on campus last May, his weight was a problem, and was an area he had to get under control. A lack of stamina was also a concern. Fortunately, he was able to overcome both hurdles.

A couple of teammates provided considerable help along the way.

“Michael Barnett probably helped me the most because we play the same position so he understood everything that I was going through,” Davis said. “So, did Julian Rochester. Had weight issues when he was struggling to lose, so he knew that part of it. Both those guys have been right by my side.”

Barnett said Davis deserves credit as well.

“I knew he was a good player just watching his high school film,” said Barnett. “It was just about him developing and learning the system and getting in shape and what-not. I just think he’s a phenomenal player who’s takes it all in and buys into what we’re telling him when we try to coach him up. I think he’s going to be a ball player and a play-maker here in the future.”

If Davis’ freshman year are any indication, Barnett may be right.

Davis said he currently weighs anywhere between 320 and 325 pounds and expects to stay at that weight moving forward.

“Wherever I can be stout in the middle and move at the same time, whatever Coach (Kirby) Smart wants me to be atm that’s where I’ll be,” said Davis. “I’ll be ready to go.”