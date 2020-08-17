UGASports - Javon Bullard to Georgia: What it means, what's next

We're here to clear up the questions and look ahead to how the rest of the defensive backfield may shape up now.

A product of Milledgeville's Baldwin High, he's one of the more unknown commodities now on the list.

The Dawgs are back on the Peach State train with three-star prospect Javon Bullard announcing his commitment to the Bulldogs on Monday evening.

What jumps off the page when evaluating Bullard is the positional versatility.

Yes, he's a capable wideout, which should benefit his game when he's covering some of the SEC's best at the next level, but we're focusing on his ability to fill roles across the secondary.

Physically, he compares well to current Georgia safety Richard LeCounte, and he's likely got an inch or so in height on the senior safety.

Like LeCounte, he's also a willing and solid tackler, capable of patrolling the back end and containing the long play.

If you're looking for a difference in the two, I lean toward the speed. Bullard is capable of tracking targets across the field, as well as flipping a field when he forces a turnover, with his ability to find space from his time on the offensive side of the ball.

Such being the case, I think he enters the fray a bit position-less, which is no knock and likely an appeal for the staff as they seek to develop his skill sets.

He's got enough size and speed to play the corner position, the wherewithal to read the offensive cues and make a play from deep at safety, and he could even cheat up as a star and put his quicks to good use in rushing the passer if the situation calls for it.

He's raw, and he may not be as close to jumping into the fight for the starting spots as soon as others, as it's not exactly a who's who of talent he's competing against in his division. Still, he's got tools, size, and speed that can be developed.

Is the pickup one that's going to shake the ground? No.

Does Bullard have what it takes to make an impact at the next level? Yes.