UGASports - Dawgs add in-state DB Javon Bullard to Class of 2021

The three-star 6-foot, 180-pound defender becomes the thirteenth commitment of the Class of 2021, as well as the eighth in-state prospect in the class.

Baldwin defensive back Javon Bullard decided that seeing Athens wasn't necessary to plan his future moving forward, as he announced his pledge to the Bulldogs on Monday night.

"It's grown through talks with Coach [Charlton] Warren and Coach [Dan] Lanning, establishing bonds and relationships," Bullard said of the Bulldogs in May. "They were just telling me how excited they were to be recruiting me, and that they loved the way I played ball."

Of course, the opportunity to stick close to his home in Milledgeville was also a compelling pitch.

"Georgia is right up the road," Bullard told Rivals.com's Chad Simmons in June. "If I stay home and go there, the city I live in would go crazy. They are losing a lot of defensive backs too, so I know I would have a shot to compete right away."

While he's yet to visit Athens or step foot on Georgia's campus, it's clear the message of the staff rang true and aligned with the values he was seeking in a program.

"I'm just looking for somewhere that I would fit in, not only on the field, but in the organization as a whole. I'm looking to be valued on and off the field," Bullard said in May. "I'm just looking for a place to call home."

In the end, home at the next level ended up being less than two hours from his current home.

"When you think Georgia, you think defense, toughness, and respect. Georgia is always a contender to win a championship," he said.