UGASports - Javon Bullard is a Georgia Bulldog

Javon Bullard never had a timeline to make a decision. The 6-foot, 180 pound defensive back out of Milledgeville (Ga.) Baldwin was waiting for that gut feeling, and he got that late last week.

He wasted no time, and made that call to the coaches in Athens.

"I had a meeting with coach Dan Lanning, and we were going over the defense, how Georgia would use me, and I just had that feeling," said Bullard. "When we got off the call Friday, I had a talk with my parents, then texted the Georgia coaches on a group text and told them I was ready to commit.

"It was a great feeling and they were all excited about it. I got on the phone with coach Kirby Smart to talk about my commitment and all the coaches got on the phone with me. We have that bond, so it was exciting."

That bond and connection Bullard has with the Bulldog's staff really played into this decision.

"Early in the summer, I would say I was leaning more towards South Carolina and Tennessee, with schools like North Carolina State and Pittsburgh right there, but over the last month or two, Georgia has come on strong, I have connected with all the coaches on the staff and it took off from there.

"Charlton Warren, coach Lanning, coach Smart and so many of the Georgia coaches recruited me, got to know me, made me feel important and that really helped with my decision.

"The relationships was big for me and my family. I also love the Journalism program Georgia offers, how it is an in-state school and so many others things. Georgia is the right school for me for so many reasons."