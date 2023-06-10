If you know Kirby Smart, then you know his desire to have the best staff possible goes much deeper than his 10 on-field assistants.

Take Jarvis Jones, for example.

Since returning to school to complete his degree in Human Development and Family Science, Georgia’s all-time leading sack leader has held several roles with the Bulldogs.

Jones - one of 22 former Bulldogs recently elected to the Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame - is currently the Player Connection Coordinator.

Bulldog nose tackle Nazir Stackhouse says he and other Bulldogs appreciate having the opportunity to lean on Jones’ experience, not only as a collegiate All-American but as a former first-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Whenever guys have any questions, they go to Jarvis,” Stackhouse said. “Even if you’re not a pass rusher. It can be any position. They can ask Jarvis any question.”

When Jones played for the Bulldogs he was a pass-rush demon. The Columbus native finished with 27 sacks and 45.5 tackles for loss in two seasons. He was an All-American in 2011 and 2012, while also taking home SEC Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2012. He went on to become a first-round pick by the Steelers in the 2013 NFL Draft before injuries shortened his time in the league.

“Guys didn’t know before they got here, but of course, they know now,” Stackhouse said. “He’s always in the facility, he’s always talking to people, he’s always laughing, he’s always working and he’s always going to give us tips when it comes to pass rushing, tips when it comes to anything because he’s been in those types of games.”

Smart certainly enjoys having him around.

Having someone the caliber of Jones, not only as a mentor to players, but as someone to reinforce the lessons being taught by outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe has proven invaluable.

“A lot of times you get those guys that can’t be all in, but Jarvis is all in. He is in there to learn. He helps set the tempo, set the standard in the outside linebacker room,” Smart said. “He demands excellence. He played the position; he knows what it takes to play it.”

That’s especially true when it comes to this year’s group of outside linebackers, one of the youngest positions on the team.

Stackhouse said Jones’ presence is already having an impact on young players like redshirt freshman C.J. Madden, along with true freshmen Samuel M’Pemba, Gabe Harris, and Damon Wilson.

“They’ve got great bodies, but in the face, they look like babies,” laughed Stackhouse.

But with Uzo-Diribe and Jones, their future is bright.

“With Coach Uzo-Diribe doing his thing, Jarvis helping, you know they’re going to get them right,” Stackhouse said. “Even after spring ball during the discretionary periods, I see them working with Jarvis, working on pass rush drills, things like that, trying to learn their craft. That’s only going to help us with our dime package sets that we have against teams, our third down packages, things like that.”