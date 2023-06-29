There's an alternate universe where Jake Fromm is the rain that quenched Georgia's championship drought.

It could have been Fromm wearing a championship ring or two on his fingers. Instead, he narrowly missed a title in 2017 and lost a heartbreaker to Alabama in the 2018 SEC Championship Game.

Now it's Stetson Bennett who ended 41 years of frustration and then doubled up on winning the following season. As Georgia has turned into college football's behemoth, Fromm has experienced nothing but joy.

"It’s great. It’s what it’s all about," Fromm said.

Fromm claimed one SEC Championship, a Rose Bowl, and a Sugar Bowl during his time as Georgia's starter. Since then the Bulldogs have won a Peach Bowl, another SEC title, and of course back-to-back national championships.

Fromm isn't an alumnus who was around the program a ton over the past few years. He had his own NFL career to worry about, and he said "less is more" when it comes to alumni involvement in some instances.

But Fromm still feels he had a small part to play in getting the program to where it is now.

"Building a program up, being a part of that building the process, of understanding hey, what’s the culture, what’s the standard—and then building it, knowing you had a little part in building it up to where it is now," Fromm said. "For those new guys coming in, hey, understanding what it’s about. Winning culture and here to win championships."

The former Bulldog now has relationships with the three signal callers at the top of Georgia's depth chart.

Fromm went through a few bowl practices with Carson Beck at the end of the 2019 season. Hunting and fishing have helped forge a bond with Gunner Stockton and Brock Vandagriff.

Whoever takes the reins, Fromm is sure of one thing. Georgia's starting quarterback needs to have full confidence in himself and belief from the teammates around him.

"When you’ve got your mojo going and you feel like you can do the right things with the ball, when you want to do it, that’s huge," Fromm said. "The rest of the guys are going to feed off that, too. The offensive line’s the first to feed off of it, and then obviously the receivers and running backs, too. It plays a huge factor. It really ends up being kind of the identity of the football team."