For the first time in three years, there is no quarterback speculation involving Georgia and Jake Fromm.

As a freshman, Fromm entered spring practice in 2017 as the understudy to Jacob Eason. Could Fromm unseat Eason? Fans wanted to know.

Last year, there was the presence of Justin Fields, who many speculated would ultimately overtake Fromm for the starting job.

Of course, we know how all that turned out. Fromm took over as Georgia’s starter when Eason went out with ankle injury in the opener and hasn’t missed a start since. Fields? There was never a competition to begin with, resulting in Fields’ ultimate transfer to Ohio State.

Yes, this is unquestionably Jake Fromm’s team, although the junior said Tuesday that for him personally, nothing much has changed.

“It doesn’t change my preparation at all. I’m still coming in, still technically competing for a job. I’m always one who's going to strive to get better. Whether I’m competing against somebody specifically or competing against myself, I’m going to strive to be the best I can be,” Fromm said. “I want to make my teammates the best they can be, because I want to be successful. I want to win a lot of football games. I want to win an SEC Championship. I want to win a national championship. I want to be great. So, I’m going to come in, I’m going to compete, and I'm going to be the best I can be every day.”

Despite the loss of receivers such as Riley Ridley, Mecole Hardman, and Terry Godwin, along with tight end Isaac Nauta, Fromm feels the team’s talent level on offense is just as good as it’s ever been.

“We’re definitely going to have the weapons. We’re the University of Georgia, we’re going to get great football players. It’s just about playing together as a team, being congruent, being fluid on offense, explosive, being disciplined--those are just some key words you want every offensive coach to tell an offense, this is what we have to be,” Fromm said. “We just have to get out there, learn the plays on offense. It really doesn’t matter about the Xs and Os. You can draw up any play that you want, but if the 11 guys on offense aren’t playing for each other or on the same page, then it’s not going to be any good.

“As long as we’re on the same page, striving to go in the same direction, I think this offense will be great.”

Fromm’s also excited about the opportunity to work under James Coley, who takes over from Jim Chaney as Georgia’s offensive coordinator.

Although much of the offense is expected to remain the same, Fromm said he’s excited to see what new twists Coley adds.

“I want to learn new things. If we change up the terminology every single year, I wouldn’t be opposed to that, because I like learning,” Fromm said. “I like being the best I can at everything. It offers a different twist. It makes me come in every day, hungry. If I come in, I sit in a meeting, and I know everything. As an intellectual, I’m just going to be bored. For me to come in to ask great questions, to learn different terminology, to learn different things, to learn different reads, that’s fun for me. That’s exciting. I love coming into quarterback meetings, flipping on the film, watching something different. That’s fun for me.”

The idea of serving as mentor to backups Stetson Bennett and freshman Dwan Mathis appeals to him, too.

“I’m kind of in the role of a mentor,” Fromm said. “I can teach those guys things I’ve learned from experience. I can help teach them how to communicate, how to learn, as far as the playbook. There’s a lot of things being thrown at them, but I’m there. I’m can be someone to lean on.”