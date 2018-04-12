Keegan McGovern emerged from the batting cage Thursday afternoon, a big smile etched across his face.

His balky lower back is feeling much, much better and barring any unforeseen setback during practice, said he will be in the starting lineup for Friday night’s game against Kentucky (7:02 p.m.)

“Swinging right there I feel 100 percent,” McGovern said. “I didn’t feel anything, so hopefully I’m ready to go.”

Getting the senior left fielder back is certainly big news for the 18th-ranked Bulldogs (24-9, 8-4). One of the top players in the conference, you’ll find McGovern’s name listed in most of the top offensive categories, with a batting average of .364 with 10 home runs and 31 RBI.

“He’s a presence and you have to be really careful with him. Again, he takes his walks and if he’s walking and all of a sudden Michael Curry’s up, Cam Shepherd is swinging the bat better, he’s got guys behind Keegan, that’s why he’s scoring so many runs because he’s getting on base,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “He’s a threat, he makes pitchers uncomfortable, he makes pitching coaches uncomfortable, and he’s tough to pitch to.”

McGovern hasn’t played since suffering the injury in last Friday’s Game 2 at Vanderbilt, when he was replaced midway through the game by Mitchell Webb.

“One of my hips gets out of line and that puts pressure on certain spots in my back and I just have to get that corrected,” said McGovern, who credits a Wednesday trip to the chiropractor for returning his back to working order.

"I went (Wednesday) afternoon, he popped my hips back in place and today I feel so much better,” he continued.

“He didn’t practice yesterday, but I was in the batting cage when he came back from the chiropractor and he had a smile on his face and hop in his step,” Stricklin said. “He said he feels great, so whatever magic that chiropractor’s doing is certainly working.”

Stricklin said McGovern has battled the same injury before.

“He had the same issue last year and it had to be corrected,” Stricklin said. “He got a shot on Monday, but said he feels 100 percent so I said let’s practice today, move around and if he feels good he will be good to go for the weekend.