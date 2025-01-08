Thorson set to return

The native of Australia made his decision public in his typical humorous way.

Georgia’s kicking game will remain intact with punter Brett Thorson’s announcement that he will return for another year.

Thorson has been a standout for the Bulldogs in each of the last two seasons.

Last year, Thorson averaged 47.2 yards on 42 punts, with 22 of his kicks landing inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.

Together with returning kicker Peyton Woodring, the Bulldogs should have one of the strongest kicking games in the SEC next year.