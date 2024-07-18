DALLAS – Auburn coach Hugh Freeze admits he’s not the best recruiter when it comes to the Transfer Portal.

That’s one of the reasons he did not seek out a new quarterback, deciding to stick instead with Payton Thorne, ironically a former transfer from Michigan State.

Freeze told those attending SEC Media Days that he and his staff decided instead to build around his quarterback to give him the best chance to be successful.

“I’ll be the first to admit I’m not the best portal recruiter. I don’t know, I like to develop players, and getting to know them, getting to be with them,” Freeze said. “I know I’m going to have to adjust, I’m already starting to adjust and there’s more changes coming. But I just felt like we could put some pieces around him that would allow him to reach his potential.”

Thorne flashed at times last year for the Tigers.

The native of Napierville, Illinois completed 162 of 265 passes for 1,755 yards and 16 touchdowns to go along with 10 interceptions.

As a runner, Thorne ran for 425 yards, 92 of which came in the Tigers’ loss to Georgia.

“I’ve seen it (Thorne’s potential) on film. I think he was really, really solid at another Power 5 conference, and I think he’s proven he can use his feet when he needs to in order to move the chains when we need to,” Freeze said. “I believe with the confidence he’s sensing right now from what he sees in the staff room.”

Thorne said his confidence has grown.

“Do I feel like I’m better than what I was last year? Absolutely,” Thorne said. “At the same time, I feel like I’ve become a new person. I’m sticking with what got me here to this point, and I feel that good things are ahead.”

New offensive coordinator Derek Nix will see what he can do to help untap Thorne’s potential.

He’s had success before.

Nix served the last four years as the offensive coordinator for Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss and is credited with helping develop Rebel quarterback Jaxson Dart.

“I loved Coach Nix,” Dart said. “Great man and somebody that our team and guys really looked up to, so Auburn made a really good hire.”

Thorne’s production this fall will help determine that.

“We’ve got to stay balanced, and we’ve got to run the football in this league, but you also have to have guys to make a quarterback confident that he can win plays in one-on-one situations,” Freeze said. “I think we’re much closer to that.”