We move to the defensive side of the ball this week, with today's focus on the defensive line in particular. This is an area where the Bulldogs have not recruited as well as they've done at other positions, at least according to rankings. Let's take a closer look at the defensive line position as a whole under Tray Scott.

Defensive Line Room (On Scholarship) Seniors Juniors Sophomores Freshmen Julian Rochester (SR) Netori Johnson (RS) Tramel Walthour (RS) Bill Norton (RS) Malik Herring Jordan Davis Tymon Mitchell (RS) Devonte Wyatt Zion Logue (RS) Warren Brinson Jalen Carter Nazir Stackhouse

COMMITS

Georgia landed Rivals250 defensive tackle Jonathan Jefferson back in March. The No. 172 nationally-rated prospect will likely begin his career as a defensive end, but could transition to the inside after a year in the weight room.

The last prospect the Bulldogs landed from Elbert County just won a Super Bowl Championship with the Kansas City Chiefs. Marlin Dean, however, is not as highly touted as Mecole Hardman was at this same time. Expect Dean to be more of a project early in his career, but he could develop into a quality player on the defensive line for Georgia.

EXPECTED DEFENSIVE LINE SPOTS IN THE CLASS

Georgia will enter the season with three seniors and a draft-eligible junior in nose tackle Jordan Davis. Look for the Bulldogs to push for four total defensive linemen, after taking three in the last cycle. With two commits already locked in, Kirby Smart and Dan Lanning will likely push for a couple of big fish in this class moving forward. Below we take a closer look at some of those key targets of special focus, moving forward in this class.

TARGETS

The No. 1 nationally-rated prospect, Korey Foreman, recently backed off his pledge from the Clemson Tigers and reopened his process. Georgia is a school in the mix for the California prospect. With "distance from home" being one of the factors for his decommitment, the Bulldogs might have a tough time knocking off the USC Trojans in this battle. I do expect an official visit to Athens will happen at some point in the fall, when prospects are allowed to hit the trail again.

Georgia and LSU look to be the the two teams out front for five-star defensive tackle Maason Smith. Stealing a prospect of this caliber from the Tigers will be no easy task, but the Bulldogs have done an excellent job building a relationship with the No. 1 nationally-rated defensive tackle. Can Smart and company land another shocker in this class?

Georgia is in the mix for Rivals250 defensive tackle KaTron Evans, but look to be trailing a few other schools at this point. Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee are among the favorites to land the Maryland native.