Today we will take a closer look at the defensive back roster and needs. This is an area on the team that has really improved with star talent over the last several seasons. How many defensive backs will the Bulldogs be able to take in the class of 2021?

Defensive Back Room (On Scholarship) Seniors Juniors Sophomores Freshmen Richard LeCounte Tyson Campbell Divaad Wilson (RS) Major Burns DJ Daniel Ameer Speed (RS) Lewis Cine Jalen Kimber Mark Webb Eric Stokes (RS) Tyrique Stevenson Kelee Ringo Chris Smith Daren Branch William Poole (RS) Latavious Brini (RS)

COMMITS

Rivals100 defensive back David Daniel committed to the Bulldogs back in September and that pledge has never been in doubt. The No. 3 nationally rated safety has been one of Georgia's top recruiters and continues his pursuit on several highly rated prospects to join him in Athens.

EXPECTED DEFENSIVE BACK SPOTS IN THE CLASS

Georgia enters the 2020 season with three seniors and six juniors on the roster. The possibility of the Bulldogs losing five to six of those guys following the season would not be surprising. That means Kirby Smart and the defensive staff will attempt to reload at the position in the Class of 2021. Right now, I have slotted four spots in the class for the defensive back position but it would not surprise me to see the Bulldogs reach five in this class. With Eric Stokes and Tyson Campbell both entering their junior seasons, it would not be surprising to see one of those guys test the 2021 NFL Draft following the year. With DJ Daniel entering his final season, I expect the Bulldogs to take at least two cornerback's in this class with a possibility of three. Starting safety Richard LeCounte is also entering his final season in Athens and I look for the Bulldogs to take two at the safety position.

TARGETS

Georgia is one of the top schools for five-star defensive back Tony Grimes. North Carolina and Ohio State are a couple other schools in contention but the Bulldogs have been viewed as the school to beat throughout the spring. Can Kirby Smart and company finish the drill here?

Since last spring, Georgia has been near or at the top of the list for Rivals100 defensive back James Williams. Alabama and Clemson are the other schools in the mix for the No. 20 nationally rated prospect. The Bulldogs sit in a great position heading into the summer.

Georgia also sits in an excellent position to land Rivals100 defensive back Isaiah Johnson. LSU is another school to watch for the No. 95 nationally rated prospect. If defensive back coach Charlton Warren is able to secure both Grimes and Johnson in this class it would be a home-run.