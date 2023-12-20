Kirby Smart didn't let his disappointment slow him down.

Five-star defensive back KJ Bolden's initial decision to commit to Florida State in August surprised Georgia's head coach. But Smart, as he's known to do, proceeded to recruit Bolden that much harder.

He hammered home the special bond between him and Bolden. Smart and co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp emphasized how Georgia could get Bolden ready for the NFL while being less than an hour from home. Smart and the Georgia staff stayed in regular contact despite Bolden's pledge to the Seminoles.

Finally, it worked. After being committed to Florida State for over four months, Bolden has flipped to the Bulldogs.

"I want to play against the best, I want to practice against the best, I want to develop into one of the best," Bolden said. “If you’re one of the best players in the nation, why not go to one of the best programs in the nation?"