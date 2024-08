The 2025 class is ready to make its final statement.

The senior seasons for the 2025 class are set to begin around the country. Ahead of the season's kickoff, Rivals updated the 2025 Rivals250 after a summer of camps, workouts, and commitments.

Georgia placed three commits in the top 50, six in the top 100, and 12 in the top 250.

UGASports has the latest on how Georgia commits and targets fared in the new rankings.