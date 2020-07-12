With mandatory workouts getting set to start on July 15, we're curious as to what the Bulldogs will look like on offense and defense in 2020. We started earlier with our article on the offense, but now it's time to give the defense our attention. On paper, the Bulldogs don't lose a lot from what the was the SEC's top scoring and total defensive squad. Does that mean fans can expect more of the same this fall? Let's take a look:

Azeez Ojulari is back to lead what could be a stacked Bulldog defense. (USA Today)

Defensive Line

Who arrived: Warren Brinson: Early enrollee would have benefited by having a spring practice, but will now have to learn the ropes with the rest of Georgia's newcomers. Jalen Carter: Of all the newcomers on the defensive line, Carter figures to make the biggest impact. Look for the Florida native to shine, similar to what Travon Walker did last fall. Nazir Stackhouse: Don't overlook the athletic Stackhouse. It may not be this year, but you're looking at Georgia's nose guard of the future. He'll play this year. Cameron Kinnie: It was thought Kinnie might be destined for the offensive line, but he's listed on the official roster as a defensive lineman right now. Likely redshirt. * The Bulldogs will also welcome walk-on Cade Brock. Who stayed: Jordan Davis: Davis has to constantly keep his weight in check, but we hear he's doing well. All-SEC potential as one of the better nose tackles in the conference. Julian Rochester: Was able to redshirt after playing in just four games. Will bring some veteran leadership to the defensive line. Malik Herring: Senior is primed to be one of the better defensive ends in the entire SEC. Keep an eye on him for post-season honors. Travon Walker: The member of the SEC All-Freshman team is expected to make a huge jump as a sophomore. Potentially the biggest disrupter on the defensive line. Devonte Wyatt: Expected to be the starter at tackle. Athletic senior will be one of Georgia's key players up front. Off-season misdemeanor charges were dropped, so he'll be good to go to start the year. Netori Johnson: Moved from defensive line to the offensive line for the Sugar Bowl. May continue to get looks there this preseason. Tramel Walthour: Redshirt sophomore was a scout team terror for the Bulldogs, and will provide depth at defensive end. Bill Norton: Redshirt freshman will compete for reps at defensive tackle. Had two solo stops against Georgia Tech, including one for a 1-yard loss. Tymon Mitchell: Redshirted after playing in two games while excelling as a member of the scout team. Will compete for reps at nose. Zion Logue: Played in two games while redshirting. Will compete for reps at defensive tackle. * Walk-on Tyler Malakius also returns. Who left: Tyler Clark: Signed a free agent contract with Cincinnati. Michael Barnett: Graduated and was talking with New Orleans about a free agent contract. David Marshall: Graduated, but has not signed a free agent contract. Justin Young: Graduated after four years with the program. Michail Carter: Graduated. Did not sign a free agent contract. Antonio Poole: Former walk-on never saw any game action. Net Result: The Bulldogs graduated some key performers in Tyler Clark, Michael Barnett, and David Marshall, but the position should not be the worse for wear. In fact, even with the losses, one can probably argue that Georgia's depth is actually better. Although there's some question as to who will be the top backup at nose behind Davis, the Bulldogs won't be short of bodies. And with the addition of freshman Jalen Carter, the position could actually be more athletic than last year's unit.

Outside linebacker

Who arrived: Mekhail Sherman: Former four-star was one of five finalist for the high school Butkus Award. Quality depth will keep Sherman from being strictly needed this year, but he's expected to receive playing time anyway. They stayed: Nolan Smith: The former five-star did not disappoint last year, making 18 tackles and finishing fourth on the team with 15 quarterback hurries. Jermaine Johnson: Finished with 20 tackles, and really came on toward the end of the season. A popular choice when it comes to players expected to take that "next step" this fall. Azeez Ojulari: Arguably Georgia's defensive MVP, Ojulari finished with 5.5 sacks and a team-high 34 quarterback pressures in his first season. Adam Anderson: TRhe former five-star is expected to be a key member of the Bulldogs' third-down pass rush. Walter Grant: Senior often gets overlooked, but is a steady, consistent performer at outside linebacker. Robert Beal: Veteran backup had put his name in the transfer portal, but elected to return. * Walk-on Matthew Brown is also back for another year. They left: Nobody Net result: Loads of talent here. One can argue that Georgia's outside linebacker corps is the deepest and most athletic position on the team. Defensive coordinator Dan Lanning's biggest problem will be how to get them all on the field. Ojulari and Smith can be stars.

Inside Linebacker

Who arrived: No newcomers listed on current roster Who stayed: Rian Davis: Healthy after redshirting last year, following ACL surgery his senior year. Will compete for reps this fall. Naboke Dean: Now a sophomore, Dean is the favorite to take over the starting role left vacant by the graduation of Tae Crowder. Should be one of Georgia's leading tacklers. Nate McBride: Senior will look for backup reps while being a key member of the Bulldogs' coverage units on special teams. Quay Walker: Started to really come on toward the end of 2019, ultimately earning the Co-winner honors as the Most Improved Defensive Player at the team's post-season gala. Will see extensive time this fall. Monty Rice: The heart and soul of Georgia's defense. If Rice isn't the Bulldogs' leading tackler this fall it will come as a surprise. Channing Tindall: Didn't have quite the impact many thought he would as a sophomore, but still very highly thought of, and should play a lot this fall. Trezman Marshall: Special teams standout who will look to add more defensive reps. * Walk-on Miles Miccichi also returns. Who left: Tae Crowder: Taken by the New York Giants with the final pick in the NFL Draft Net result: Once again, Georgia appears to be in great shape as far as inside linebacker is concerned. As we mentioned, Rice is the heart and soul of the defense, but watch out for Dean, who looks to be the second coming of Rennie Curran. Walker is also ready to take another step in development, leaving Davis, Tindall, Marshall, and McBride to battle for reps behind them.

Secondary