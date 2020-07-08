With mandatory workouts getting set to start on July 15, we're curious as to what the Bulldogs will look like on offense and defense in 2020. We’ll start with the offense, which has some significant holes to fill, including some of the bigger spots on the entire team: quarterback, running back and both starting offensive tackles. Fortunately, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and his staff have done an excellent job of recruiting over the past three seasons, so there won’t be a shortage of talented candidates.

Despite the addition of JT Daniel, Jamie Newman is still expected to be the man at QB. (Associated Press)

Quarterbacks

Who arrived: Jamie Newman: Former three-star recruit who came to Georgia as a graduate student from Wake Forest after becoming the first Demon Deacon quarterback to throw for over 2,000 yards in eight or fewer games. He's expected to be the Bulldogs starter this fall. JT Daniels: Former five-star quarterback who transferred from Southern Cal and has three years of eligibility, but is still waiting to hear whether or not his waiver request for immediate eligibility will be granted. If it is, Daniels will compete for early playing time. Carson Beck: The freshman from Jacksonville comes to Georgia with some impressive credentials. Beck will certainly compete for playing time. Can he pull a surprise and overtake Newman and or Daniels? That's unlikely, but knowing his competitive nature, Beck will give it his best shot. * The Bulldogs will also welcome Nevada transfer Austin Kirskey and freshman walk-on Jackson Muschamp. Who stayed: D'Wan Mathis: Mathis redshirted after undergoing brain surgery in May of 2019. He has since been cleared to take part in preseason drills and will battle for playing time in a backup role, although it's conceivable new offensive coordinator Todd Monken could devise a way to get the talented Michigan native into the game. Stetson Bennett: Bennett played in five of Georgia's 14 games, completing 20 of 27 passes for 260 yards and two touchdowns. Few people are giving Bennett much of a chance to start, but he certainly could wind up being the No. 2 QB, especially if Daniels does not receive his waiver. * The Bulldogs also return walk-ons Nathan Priestly and John Seter. Who left: Jake Fromm: Fromm met with mixed results in 2019 before being drafted by Buffalo in the fifth round of the NFL Draft. Net result: Take nothing at all away from Jake Fromm, who quarterbacked the Bulldogs to the 2017 SEC Championship, a berth in the national title game and three straight SEC East crowns. Nevertheless, assuming Newman is everything he's been built up to be, the Bulldogs will be more athletic at the position than they've been in several years. Smart no doubt hopes that Daniels is able to receive his waiver because that will give him another experienced option. But even if he doesn't, the Bulldogs have more depth at the position than they've had in Smart's previous four seasons as Georgia's head coach.

Jamaree Salyer is expected to be the starter at left tackle. (Chamberlain Smith/UGA Sports Communications)

Offensive Line

Who arrived: Austin Blaske: Former three-star performer has already been touted for his versatility. He project as a tackle, but can also play guard and could even dabble at center before all is said and done. Broderick Jones: Former five-star still needs to get a bit stronger, but coaches obviously have high hopes. Projects as a tackle. Could he follow the Andrew Thomas route of starting at right tackle before moving over to left? Time will tell. Chad Lindberg: Texas native is being asked to drop a little weight, but certainly has a chance to figure into the two-deep. Lindberg projects a tackle. Tate Ratledge: Ratledge is considered another versatile lineman with the ability to play either tackle or guard. A former five-star, the Rome native will have a shot to break into the two-deep as a true freshman. Sedrick Van Pran: You've probably seen the videos of Van Pran, who has come into camp in excellent shape. Although he's been touted as Georgia's center of the future, he could wind up being a very athletic guard with the ability to play on either the left or right side. Devin Willock: The 6-foot-7, 350-pound Willock is a mountain of a young man. Although he projects as a tackle, it appears a redshirt will be in his immediate offing. * Oklahoma native Dalton Perry (senior), along with freshman Weston Wallace, Chris Brown and Miles Johnson are listed as walk-on newcomers on the roster. Who stayed: Jamaree Salyer: Played in 13 of Georgia's 14 games, including starts at right tackle against Murray State and Baylor in the Sugar Bowl. Salyer has since moved over to left tackle and is expected to start at the position this fall. Warren Ericson: Started at right guard in the Sugar Bowl. Expected to receive backup reps at the position along with center this fall. Justin Shaffer: Cleared after suffering a neck injury early in 2019, Shaffer appears to be the first in line to start at left guard. Ben Cleveland: Missed the Sugar Bowl due to academic reasons, but is back and the heavy favorite to be the starter at right guard. Trey Hill: Started all 14 games at center and slated to lead the line again in 2020. Clay Webb: Completely healthy after playing in just two games last year, Webb is expected to get looks at left guard. Will he push Shaffer for the starting role? Warren McClendon: Redshirted after playing in four games. Will get a chance to compete for the starting job at right tackle. Xavier Truss: Played in three games. Projects as a tackle and expected to see most of his reps on the left side. Owen Condon: Played in just one game, seeing 15 reps. * Walk-ons Hayden Rubin, J.C. Vega, David Vann, Blake Watson, Daniel Gothard and William Mote also return. Who left: Andrew Thomas: Drafted in the first round by the New York Giants after a stellar career as a three-year strater. Isaiah Wilson: Started 13 of 14 games, left Georgia as a redshirt sophomore, ultimately being drafted in the first round by the Tennessee Titans. Solomon Kindley: Jacksonville native was taken in the fourth round by the Miami Dolphins. Net Result: Unlike last year, nobody is projecting Georgia's offensive line to be the class of the SEC East. That doesn't mean this group can't still be very good. Salyer is a bigger version of Isaiah Wynn, while Hill and Cleveland have enjoyed success at their respective positions, with Shaffer not exactly a novice at left guard. The biggest question is right tackle, but there are plenty of talented candidates that Smart and position coach Matt Luke will have to choose from.

George Pickens is primed for a banner 2020 campaign. (Chamberlain Smith/UGA Sports Communications)

Wide Receiver

Who's arrived: Jermaine Burton: A four-star performer who was the No. 126 player overall will compete for immediate playing time. Ladd McConkey: Projects as a slot receiver for the Bulldogs, but a redshirt might be in his immediate future. Justin Robinson: The early enrollee is still considered a bit raw. Big body, however, but isn't expected to make an impact as a true freshman. Marcus Rosemy: Will compete for early playing time. A big receiver at 6-2, 195 pounds, the Florida native was ranked No. 71 in the nation. Of his 27 catches last year, nine went for touchdowns. Arian Smith: Expected to be 100 percent healthy after undergoing wrist surgery, the four-star speedster will get an early look this fall. * Kaustov Chakrabarti, Braxton Hicks, Kevin Murphy, Brady Tindall and George Vining are in their first season as walk-ons. Who stayed: George Pickens: Maybe the most talented wideout UGA has had in a while, Pickens impressed as a freshman catching 49 balls for 727 yards and eight touchdowns. Potential All-SEC performer. Matt Landers: Caught his first career touchdown pass in the Sugar Bowl against Baylor. Still needs to become more consistent but coaches have not given up. Dominick Blaylock: Supposedly ready to go after undergoing ACL surgery following the SEC Championship. Demetris Robertson: Caught 30 passes for 333 yards and three touchdowns last fall, numbers that coaches expect to improve this fall. Kearis Jackson: Missed three games with an injury that he suffered in the opener against Vanderbilt, but still slated for extensive time as a slot receiver. Tough kid. Tommy Bush: Only played in one game due to a sports hernia. Worked hard in the spring with noted receivers trainer Margin Hooks in Frisco, Texas, and hopes to take a step forward this fall. Trey Blount: Redshirted after playing in just four games last year. Has his work cut out to garner consistent playing time. Makiya Tongue: Redshirted after playing in three games. * Cameron Moore, Jaylen Johnson, Patrick Bond, Ty James and Reid Tulowitzky are back as walk-ons. Who left Josh Moran: Walk-on who transferred to New Mexico State, Willie Erdman (entered transfer portal), Tyler Simmons (signed a free agent contract with the Houston Texans). Net Result: This should be a stronger and deeper group than last year as Tyler Simmons is the only scholarship receiver no longer with the program. A huge year is expected from Pickens, with Robertson and Blaylock looking like the other top options. There will be pressure on Jackson, Landers and Bush to take the next step due to a talented freshman class, with Rosemy, Smith and Burton the top options to make a big impact.

Zamir White is primed for his first year as a regular contributor in the backfield. (Chamberlain Smith/UGA Sports Communications)

Running back

Who arrived: Kendall Milton: A five-star recruit from California, Milton is Georgia's biggest back, listed at 220 pounds on the official team website. He'll get an early chance to become part of the rotation. Daijun Edwards: The Colquitt County standout is a former four-star prospect and is considered a tough inside runner. Like Milton, he'll get an early look. Who stayed: Zamir White: After leading Georgia in rushing in the Sugar Bowl against Baylor, White is primed to play a huge role this fall. Considered 100 percent healthy after his two ACL surgeries. James Cook: An explosive playmaker, look for Cook to receive even more opportunities under new offensive coordinator Todd Monken, es[pecially catching passes out of the backfield. Kenny McIntosh: Flashed his potential as a true freshman, rushing 25 times for 174 yards. * Prather Hudson (walk-on put his name in the transfer portal, but returned), Sevaughn Clark, Anthony Sumney, Darius Jackson, Garrett Jones and KJ McCoy also return. Who left: D'Andre Swift: Left after his junior year and was drafted in the second round by the Detroit Lions. Net Result: Although White figures to get the bulk of the work, don't be surprised if the carries are more spread out than they were last year. The thought is that Monken really wants to get Cook more involved than he's been his first two seasons, and along with Milton, McIntosh and Edwards, UGA appears to have plenty of depth. Georgia has laid claim to the moniker Running Back U for a while now, and despite some players who might be considered "unproven," there's every reason to expect the rushing totals will resemble what we've seen in previous campaigns.



Darnell Washington is expected to make a big impact as a true freshman. (Rivals.com)

Tight ends