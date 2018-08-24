Hoops schedule set
The SEC announced its schedule Friday, and according to Georgia head coach Tom Crean, the Bulldogs’ 2018-2019 slate is not for the faint of heart.
Georgia kicks off its conference slate on Jan. 5 with a road game at Tennessee, before returning home on Jan. 9 against Vanderbilt.
Kentucky will visit Stegeman Coliseum on Jan. 15 before starting a five-week stretch which will see the Bulldogs host the first of five straight weekend contests against Florida (Jan. 19), Texas in the Big 12-SEC Challenge (Jan. 26), South Carolina (Feb. 2), Ole Miss (Feb. 9) and LSU (Feb. 16).
“You almost think when the first copy comes that somebody sent you a prank, then you realize that’s not true, that’s the way it’s going to be,” Crean said Friday. “Once you look at it, you kind of take a deep break, but when you sit back, take a look at that schedule, it just kind of goes to show how great this league is.”
Crean said getting to play five straight weekends at home is big for a number of reasons.
“I think it’s a huge, deal, I really do. It’s paramount because it gives us a lot of people to sell out the building – certainly we want to also do that on weeknights – but it works well for everybody,” Crean said. “Those turn into recruiting weekends for football and the other sports – it’s pinpointed, like Georgia basketball is playing on those days. I think that’s great.”
Georgia will play mid-week road games between each, visiting LSU on Jan. 23, Arkansas on Jan. 29, Alabama on Feb. 6 and Texas A&M on Feb. 12.
Following a home outing versus Mississippi State on Feb. 20, the Bulldogs will travel to Ole Miss on Feb. 23, host a rematch with Auburn on Feb. 27, venture to Florida on March 2, entertain Missouri on March 6 and wrap up the regular-season at South Carolina on March 9.
The SEC Tournament is slated for March 13-17 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
Crean’s first Georgia team returns 11 letterwinners from last year’s squad, including seniors Turtle Jackson, E’Torrion Wilridge, Mike Edwards and Derek Ogbeide, sophomores Nic Claxton and Rayshaun Hammonds, along with juniors Tyree Crump and Jordan Harris.
All told, nine of the Bulldogs’ 11 returnees have starting experience in SEC play. Five freshmen round out Georgia’s roster.