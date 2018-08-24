The SEC announced its schedule Friday, and according to Georgia head coach Tom Crean, the Bulldogs’ 2018-2019 slate is not for the faint of heart.

Georgia kicks off its conference slate on Jan. 5 with a road game at Tennessee, before returning home on Jan. 9 against Vanderbilt.

Kentucky will visit Stegeman Coliseum on Jan. 15 before starting a five-week stretch which will see the Bulldogs host the first of five straight weekend contests against Florida (Jan. 19), Texas in the Big 12-SEC Challenge (Jan. 26), South Carolina (Feb. 2), Ole Miss (Feb. 9) and LSU (Feb. 16).

“You almost think when the first copy comes that somebody sent you a prank, then you realize that’s not true, that’s the way it’s going to be,” Crean said Friday. “Once you look at it, you kind of take a deep break, but when you sit back, take a look at that schedule, it just kind of goes to show how great this league is.”