DESTIN, Fla. – Although the schedule is still not finalized, basketball coach Tom Crean told beat writers Wednesday that Georgia’s home-opener for 2018-19 is apparently set.

“I believe it’s Savannah State on the (Nov. ) 9th,” Crean told beat writers here at the SEC Spring Meetings.

That wasn’t the only revelation regarding next year's schedule.

Crean also said that the recently announced home-and-home series against Arizona State is official and will begin with this year’s home game against the Sun Devils, which is set for Dec. 15 at Stegeman Coliseum.

The Bulldogs will return the game during the 2019-2020 season.

Along with a trip to the Cayman Island Classic, the Bulldogs will travel to Temple (Nov. 13) before hosting ASU, UMass (Dec. 29), Oakland (TBA) and Texas (Jan. 26) as part of its non-conference schedule.

Crean - who believes the opener will be a double-header with the Georgia women - said he’s still in the process of adding two more home games.

As for the annual game against Georgia Tech, Crean said he and Yellow Jacket head coach Josh Pastner are working to ensure the contest will attract more fans.

Previously, the game has occurred when both schools’ students are out for winter break.

Making sure that won’t happen will apparently be a focus of both programs.

“We want to make that game a happening,” Crean said. “I mean a happening in the sense that each school’s students, I hope, can be at it. We just started talking about it and I know that’s a topic of conversation at Georgia. I’ll have more answers on that down the road. I think we really want to make sure that’s a game television likes, that it fits at a really good time and the home crowd’s students have a chance to be at.”