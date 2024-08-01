Georgia head coach Kirby Smart held his first press conference of preseason camp on Thursday. Here's what Smart had to say.

- Smart started things off by noting that receiver RaRa Thomas has been dismissed from the team. Smart met with Thomas Tuesday and delivered the news.

- Several Bulldogs are dealing with injuries, although Smart noted that most are expected to be back around the time of the first game. The most positive update came when Smart noted that running back Branson Robinson, who suffered a torn patellar tendon last fall camp, will begin practice today with no limitations.

- For Smart, fall camp is about creating adversity and seeing how the team responds to it. The staff tries to create that in summer workouts, but he noted that nothing compares to what fall camp brings.

- Despite Thomas' departure, Smart expressed confidence in the receiver group. He noted that there is plenty of depth at the top with players such as Dillon Bell, Dominic Lovett, Arian Smith, and others. Smart added that transfers London Humphreys, Michael Jackson III, and Colbie Young have done a great job of picking up the offense. Smart's biggest concern is developing depth behind the talent at the top.

- Several defensive linemen are banged up with injuries. With that in mind, Smart noted that the staff has to prepare the younger players to be the depth in the room. "You can never have enough D-linemen," Smart said.

- Smart praised corner Daylen Everette for expressing confidence that oozes over to the others in the room. Smart added that Everette has stepped up as a leader given that he's one of the few defensive backs with extensive playing experience.

- With regards to the running backs, Smart said that he feels that room is as "talented as we've ever been," but just inexperienced. He noted that Trevor Etienne has done a great job leading that room.

- Smart said the team isn't putting any pressure on five-star freshman defensive back KJ Bolden as a hyped recruit. But he did say the team will challenge him day in and day out with the intensity of practice, something Smart expects Bolden to handle well.