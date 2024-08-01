Georgia will kick off fall camp as healthy as you could hope. Kirby Smart even had some welcomed news regarding running back Branson Robinson.

After missing all of last year with a ruptured patella tendon, Smart said Robinson will be on the field for today's first practice of fall camp.

There's more.

"Branson will start practice without limitations," said Smart, who added there will be some early load management on the redshirt sophomore.

"It seems like it's almost a year since it happened in preseason last year. But it's not a shock to me that he's able to go without limitations," Smart said. "The load management is critical though because it takes someone who hasn't done everything and throws them into everything. We have to be smart about that, but it's certainly promising."

That certainly qualifies as big news.

With Trevor Etienne's status for the opener against Clemson in question due to his earlier traffic arrest, having Robinson - who rushed for 341 yards as a true freshman in 2022 - available could be huge.

In other preseason injury updates:

• Confirming the news UGASports broke weeks ago, sophomore defensive end Jordan Hall is recovering from surgery to repair a tibia stress fracture. "We expect a full recovery, and hopefully he'll be back by the first game," Smart said. "It will be close."

• Freshman offensive lineman Marcus Harrison is dealing with a stress reaction but should be back shortly.

• Defensive lineman Warren Brinson is working through a sore Achilles tendon.

"He will be in and out," Smart said. "It's the opposite of the one he had in the spring, but it's not long. He injected it and he should be back shortly."

• Defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins continues to recover from his foot injury.

"He's not 100 percent, but he's close," Smart said.

• Linebacker Smael Mondon (foot) is "almost back," per Smart.

• Defensive back Chris Peal will be limited after undergoing labrum surgery following spring practice.

• Wide receiver Cole Speer is dealing with a mid-foot sprain.



