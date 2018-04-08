TORRANCE, Calif. – Arguably the best event so far this offseason, the adidas National Championship is being held this weekend at El Camino College. Here are some takeaways from Saturday’s loaded showcase.

LOTS OF MIAMI TALK

Leonard Manuel

Miami is loaded with talent in its 2019 and 2020 classes and the Hurricanes could be making even more noise in the ACC if everything comes together. Five-star receiver Leonard Manuel in the 2020 class looks like a complete freak show. Someone couldn’t build a better-looking receiver.

Also on offense, four-star receiver Jeremiah Payton was exceptional at times, three-star running back Marcus Crowley had his moments and 2020 receiver Jermaine Burton looked good, too. It wasn’t only the commits who were talking up the Hurricanes. Many top performers from the Rat Pak and South Florida Express teams especially talked about how the “swag” is back with Miami and how area prospects want to stay home and play. It could pay off huge for coach Mark Richt and the program.

HASELWOOD WAS FANTASTIC

In a surprise addition, five-star Jadon Haselwood showed up playing with the Miami Elite team and he was absolutely dominant. The Georgia commit has tremendous size, he’s physical against cornerbacks trying to hold him and he can catch a pass when defensive backs are hanging all over him.

There are three five-star receivers in this class with top-rated Theo Wease, Haselwood and then Richmond (Texas) Travis’ Arjei Henderson. On Saturday, Haselwood made a statement that he could be No. 1 at the position. He was that special. The five-star remains happily committed to Georgia – and said playing with Jake Fromm and Justin Fields in the future locks him in even more – but he’s visiting Oklahoma soon and, to no surprise, the Sooners are making a major impression.

STEELE ADDS SEC SCHOOL

Oklahoma and LSU will receive official visits for five-star cornerback Chris Steele and now South Carolina is seemingly moving way up for the Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco standout.

Steele has really developed a great relationship with assistant Travaris Robinson and a visit to Columbia further proved the Gamecocks will be a contender. Lots of people think USC and Oregon are out in front but Steele is going to take his visits and figure things out later. Now South Carolina has a real shot at the five-star cornerback.

HARRISON BAILEY HAS STRONG DAY

The only five-star quarterback so far in the 2020 class is Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco’s D.J. Uiagalelei and he had another strong day on Saturday but there’s going to be a lot of discussion about exactly where Harrison Bailey fits in the 2020 rankings.

The Marietta, Ga., four-star quarterback was outstanding and it’s hard to believe there are many 2020 quarterbacks who are better. One of the things to love about Uiagalelei other than an extraordinarily strong arm is that he’s 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds, as he already has the size of an NFL quarterback. Bailey is up to 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds. He has perfect size, an excellent arm and he can put the ball wherever it needs to be. The 2020 group of quarterbacks is shaping up to be really good.

TEXAS A PLAYER FOR YOUNG

Speaking of top 2020 quarterbacks, Bryce Young is coming off a recent visit to Texas – and other schools – with his Premium 7on7 team and the Longhorns are becoming a serious contender in his recruitment.

According to sources, Young and his dad had an excellent time in Austin, stayed an extra day to watch practice and really hit it off with the coaches. Texas has not offered yet but assistant Tim Beck is expected to see Young throw this spring and an offer could come at that time. The Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei quarterback is undersized compared with Uiagalelei and Bailey, but Young has tremendous accuracy, he’s a great decision-maker and he’ll be a terrific recruiter for whichever school gets him. Texas could be the spot.

O’NEAL’S PASSIONATE SPEECH

Leon O’Neal was a four-star defensive back in the 2018 class who signed with Texas A&M. He was also one of the more outgoing and interesting prospects last recruiting cycle because he wasn’t afraid to speak his mind.

That’s exactly what he did to the Fast Houston team after a closer-than-expected win on Saturday and O’Neal let the team have it. After coaches lit into the team for celebrating too much by pulling out a close win, O’Neal let the players have it – in a positive way. He talked about how football matters so much to him. That when he steps on the field, it means everything. That it’s his life. For a player to come out and care like that, it bodes well for how serious he’s going to take football in College Station. And it has to be a good sign for what the Aggies are getting in him.

SMITH HAS GOOD SHOWING

One of the top West players I had not seen in person yet was four-star athlete Jake Smith. He was playing with State Forty Eight at Saturday’s event and he did not disappoint.

The Scottsdale (Ariz.) Notre Dame Prep star is being recruited as a wide receiver and Smith showed off excellent speed and tremendous hands throughout pool play. Lined up mostly in the slot, the four-star did his damage down the middle of the field. Ohio State, Clemson, Texas and others are all involved with Smith, who will be a matchup nightmare for linebackers.

CRIDDELL SERIOUS ABOUT FSU