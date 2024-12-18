GHSA state football championship updates - Day 3

The final day of the high school football season is here.

The GHSA state championships conclude today with three more games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The first day of the game features a sophomore running back who is a Georgia target and a Bulldog legacy. The nightcap, meanwhile, has Power Four talent all over the field including a few Georgia targets.

UGASports will be on hand all day long providing updates on the happenings in Atlanta.

CHECK OUT THE UGASPORTS STATE CHAMPIONSHIP UPDATES THREAD HERE