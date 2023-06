Chidera Uzo-Diribe is already building his list of priority targets in the 2025 class.

One name on that list is Zion Grady. The prospect out of Troy, Alabama, ranks as the No. 1 weakside defensive end and No. 22 overall prospect in the 2025 cycle.

Grady camped in Athens this week, his second trip to campus so far this year. He broke down the visit with UGASports.