Georgia Spring Look Back: WRs

If you know Bryan McClendon then you know that this is a no-nonsense type of coach, one who expects his players to practice and perform a certain way.

From the looks of it, McClendon’s charges are off to a good start.

George Pickens moved on to the NFL and Jermaine Burton transferred to Alabama, but this is a solid core of receivers that the Bulldogs will be returning for 2022. Young standouts like AD Mitchell and Ladd McConkey, combined with proven veterans such as Kearis Jackson, will be frequent targets for Stetson Bennett.

Sophomore Jackson Meeks had a great spring.

Knock on wood—this is also the heathiest Georgia’s wide receiver room has been in a while. If Dominick Blaylock, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, and Arian Smith can stay healthy, McClendon’s receiver room can be as deep as any Georgia has had in recent years—and that’s not even mentioning some talented newcomers who will have a chance for early playing time. More on them later.

BIGGEST SPRING CONCERN: Can the Bulldogs stay healthy?

This is the biggest concern.

Georgia’s depth looks fine sitting here in late April. But based on the injuries he’s seen in recent years, you can bet Kirby Smart and McClendon will keep their fingers crossed.

We’d heard and seen that Blaylock was back, but he was able to play more of a role during G-Day than I would have guessed going in. Adding his talent and experience to this year’s rotation would be a definite boon.

Also, maybe it was just me, but Jackson seemed to be a lot quicker than he’s ever been. Granted, he’s been dealing with his own set of injuries the past two seasons, but he definitely looked like a different player now that he’s apparently 100 percent.

Ditto for Arian Smith. This young man has all the speed in the world and can be that deep threat opposing teams have to pay attention to every play. He just has to stay healthy.

SPRING SURPRISE: That’s easy: Dominick Blaylock

When you suffer a pair of ACL tears, one has to be a tough and determined son-of-a-gun to bounce back the way Blaylock has.

There were some folks—perhaps myself included—that had written off the former four-star who had such an impressive freshman season two years ago.

But thus far, Blaylock has proven everyone wrong. He might be Georgia’s best route runner: very intelligent; someone who plays the position with a lot of passion and thought. Considering all he’s gone through and the effort he’s made to come back, he’s one of those players it's easy to cheer for.

LOOKING AHEAD: Will any newcomers make an impact?

The guess here is yes.

Early enrollees De’Nylon Morrissette and C.J. Smith each drew praise from Jackson after G-Day for their work during the spring.

Smith was bothered by various injuries, but like Arian Smith, has blazing speed that coaches will look to take advantage of come fall.

Morrissette has good size (6-1, 200), in strong, runs good routes, and made a good account of himself during the G-Day game.

Here shortly, the Bulldogs will welcome fellow freshmen Cole Speer and Dillon Bell to the room. While each will be a little bit behind, in that they’re just arriving on campus, you’re still talking about two more players who will be given a chance to make a quick impact.