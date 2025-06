Georgia has zeroed in on its top cornerback target in the 2026 class.

The Bulldogs have been prioritizing Peach State standout Peyton Dyer for months. That push has only intensified since Dyer decommitted from South Carolina in April.

Dyer kicked off his official visit slate with a trip to Athens May 30-June 1. The Bulldogs used that weekend to solidify their standing with their top target.