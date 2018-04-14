



Georgia held its second scrimmage at Sanford Stadium in preparation for G-Day next Saturday and, overall, head coach Kirby Smart was pleased with what he saw.

“It was a good scrimmage, a good spirited scrimmage. I don’t think we had anyone injured, which is good. We need that because we’ve got some guys who have been down,” Smart said. “It was a balanced scrimmage. We tried to run the ball some more trying to test the defense and I thought the defense had one of their better practices when it comes to being able to stopping the run.”

Quarterbacks Jake Fromm and Justin Fields apparently had their moments in the scrimmage, which was closed to the public and the media.

“I don’t know if you’d call it a good day. Third down was good. We probably weren’t as efficient in some of the quick game but we hit some big, explosive plays,” Smart said. “Overall, I thought it was very balanced. Like I said in the beginning, I thought the guys did some good things at the quarterback position, some of the wideouts continue to grow and develop.”

…Smart once again challenged fans to pack Sanford Stadium for G-Day, set for Saturday at 4 p.m.

“We’re a week away from G-Day and I’m excited and looking forward to what the early forecasts are saying,” he said. “Again, we want to challenge our fans to come out because we think there’s no greater ability to measure our team or some of our young players to put whatever the maximum number we can put in that stadium will certainly be needed, because our players need to get able to play in front of that kind of atmosphere.”

Also:

● Running back D’Andre Swift, still nursing a tender groin, did not participate in Saturday’s scrimmage per Smart.

“He went some during the warmups and some during the seven on seven stuff but didn’t go in the scrimmage much,” Smart said. “He’s been practicing every day. When he goes out there, he does pass pro (protect), some routes. He does as much as he can do. He just hasn’t been doing it full-live tackle.”

Smart said he wasn’t sure if Swift will play in G-Day.

● Smart scolded the media for mentioning in pre-scrimmage practice reports that they didn’t see linebacker Natrez Patrick during its eight-minute viewing session.

“Natrez had a funeral to go to guys. I think there’s a large overreaction there. I think you all went a little overboard on that,” Smart said. “I think the best thing is to come in here, ask, and we will fill you in.

"He came in 12 minutes after y’all left and scrimmaged the rest of the day.”

Smart grew even more perturbed when asked if Patrick will take part in G-Day or play in the opening game following his off-season arrests.

“You guys are amazing, man. I mean, Natrez is working as hard as he can to do everything right, to do everything we ask. We’ll worry about that when the time comes. Right now, we’re worried about practice on Tuesday with Natrez after today, just like today, we were worried about today,” Smart said. “Why do we have to worry about that? We’re worried about what’s important right now. And what’s important right now is Natrez’s growth and development and he becomes a better man and a better person. We’re trying to help him every way we can. We’re going to go out there and practice Tuesday, not G-Day or the first game.”

● Smart praised sophomore Jeremiah Holloman.

J.J. Holloman is a guy who has really come on in a special team role. Last year, it was foreign to him, he had not really played it and now he’s like playing fast, with confidence, playing kickoff coverage, kickoff return. He’s really helped us in a special team role.”

● Backup defensive back Jarvis Wilson has a foot sprain suffered in Tuesday’s practice. Smart’s not sure how long he will be out.

● Smart was asked how many defensive linemen he’d like to sign for the Class of 2019.

“As many as I can,” Smart said. “It’s going to depend on our total number—four—you know, as many as we can. We’re at a deficit at that position.”

● Smart chastised safety Richard LeCounte after Thursday’s practice.

Apparently, Saturday was more to his liking.

“He did better,” Smart said. “Maybe you guys (the media) helped him.”

● Smart was quizzed about Georgia’s tight ends and whether he thought the group would catch more passes with offensive coordinator Jim Chaney as their position coach.

Wrong question.

“I am so tired of the tight end questions. I’ll be honest with you, I don’t know if they caught it more or less. The end line for me is how many points do we score. To me, when they chart you, it’s how many points do you score,” Smart said. “If they give us 14 points for Isaac Nauta to catch a touchdown, we’ll start throwing it to him more. If we get 21 points for Charlie Woerner to catch one, I promise you we’ll design a play to get a 21-point play. But, right now, we’re just trying to score points.”

In Smart’s mind, it doesn’t matter how, just as long as you do.

“If that includes tight ends, that’s great. Do I think our tight ends have caught more balls this spring? Probably so, because we’ve thrown the ball more this spring than we have in the past. But tight ends have to be a matchup disaster,” Smart said. “Charlie had a big catch today. Isaac Nauta had a big catch today. I don’t know if they are being targeted more or if they are getting open more. A lot of it has to do with that GPS number, which is how fast they are running.”